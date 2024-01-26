MCWD pushes for Cebu Province, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu board reps

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is now on the process of amending its bylaws for three additional board members to represent the Cebu Province and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

MCWD chairman, Atty. Jose Daluz III, told DAILY TRIBUNE that 49 percent of the service connections of the water district are from outside Cebu City and it is only fair that they be represented in the board.

He said that representation in the board should be extended to the two highly- urbanized cities of Mandaue and LapuLapu and the local chief executives will endorse their respective representatives.

The Cebu governor will endorse two representatives for the Talisay City, and four municipalities being serviced by MCWD.

MCWD serves eight local government units, namely the cities of Cebu with 104,996 service connections; Mandaue City with 33,474; Lapu-Lapu City with 17,639; and 49,773 for Talisay City and the towns of Cordova, Compostela,Liloan and Consolacion.

"Considering the number of service connections that the towns and cities outside Cebu City have,it is just fair and proper for them to have a voice on the board," Daluz added.

Presently, the Cebu City Mayor appoints the five members of the board which represents business, women's, education sectors.

Daluz explained that the board will amend its bylaws for the additional three seats within the first quarter this year.

"No need of charter amendments..we only amend the bylaws of the board," he said.

"I think there will be now equal representation based on consumer population wherein it's 51 percent for Cebu City and 49 percent outside Cebu City," he stressed.