Manila Clock Tower draws in ex-VP

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked former Vice President Jejomar “Jojo” Binay Sr. for showing interest and visiting the Manila Clock Tower Museum recently.

Binay was met and guided by personnel from the Department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts of Manila during his visit to see what the museum has to offer.

The museum was named Golden LEAF Presidential Awardee for 2024 while in November last year, it was hailed by the National Commission of Culture and the Arts as the grand winner in the MGM 2023 AVP Museum Competition.

The Manila Clock Tower, which was finished in 1930, was designed by Filipino Neoclassical artist and architect Antonio Toledo.

Due to the pandemic, the slated opening to the public of the rehabilitated clock tower was stalled, until it finally pushed through in October 2022.

It was formally inaugurated and opened to the public by Lacuna and tourism chief Charlie Dungo and was subsequently launched as a major tourist attraction and historic landmark.

Standing nearly 100 feet as the biggest clock tower in the country, it features the colorful history of Manila, as well as a modern art gallery. It is located inside the Manila City Hall and is open on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.