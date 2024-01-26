Mangrove planting towards sustainability

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, and its line agencies recently held a mangrove planting activity in Lian, Batangas as part of the aviation sector’s Sustainability and Resiliency Program.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, or CAAP, and the Manila International Airport Authority, or MIAA, highlighted the commitment of the aviation industry to environmental sustainability.

The mangrove planting initiative is a significant step for the DoTr and its aviation sector, as it aligns with the global push for sustainability and environmental consciousness. Mangroves play a crucial role in mitigating climate change impacts, as they absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, protect coastlines from erosion, and provide a vital habitat for diverse marine life.

The site of the activity, Lian, Batangas, was chosen deliberately due to its susceptibility to natural disasters, particularly typhoons and storm surges.

Mangroves act as a natural buffer, reducing the impact of these disasters and providing a shield for coastal communities and critical infrastructure, such as airports.

Moreover, the partnership with the local Fisherfolk Association reflects DoTr’s commitment to engaging and empowering local communities in environmental initiatives. By involving and supporting the Fisherfolk Association, the agency and its partners are not only contributing to environmental conservation but also to the socioeconomic well-being of the local population.

The collaboration with the Lasallian Institute for the Environment, or LIFE, further underscores the importance of partnerships between government agencies and academic institutions in addressing environmental challenges.

Such partnerships leverage expertise and resources to achieve greater impact and sustainability in environmental initiatives.

In an interview, representatives from the Lian Fisherfolk Association expressed their gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing how the mangroves would benefit their livelihoods and protect their community from the adverse effects of climate change.