LTFRB to check jeepneys’ compliance with PUV consolidation

Transport officials said on Monday that government agencies would conduct random checks to ensure that jeepneys plying the roads comply with and consolidate with the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

In a Malacañang Press Briefing, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairperson Teofilo Guadiz will collaborate with the Land Transportation Office and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to conduct random checks.

The government allowed unconsolidated jeepney units to ply the roads until 31 January this year. However, only consolidated PUVs are allowed to operate on their designated routes starting 1 February.

“We will examine the documents of the vehicles. Secondly, we will issue stickers similar to those displayed by the LTO to determine whether a jeepney is a member of a consolidated entity,” Guadiz said.

LTFRB Regional Director for National Capital Region Zona Russet Tamayo said drivers and operators have been advised to carry their up-to-date LTO registration and a copy of their consolidation application to demonstrate the inclusion of their unit in the consolidation process.

Tamayo explained that the law enforcement officials would need to check the LTO registration since the drivers and operators are “not supposed to ply (their) routes” if they failed to register their vehicles for the year.

Meanwhile, LTFRB said there would be enough public vehicles, at least in Metro Manila, since 97.18 percent of the registered units of public utility jeeps have already been consolidated.

Transport officials were asked in the same Palace briefing if there would be enough vehicles to serve the public after more than 70 percent of franchises across the country were consolidated.

“I’d like to go beyond that 70-30 percent, because we have to consider if the 70 percent would already be sufficient — I’m speaking for (National Capital Region) po,” Tamayo said.

“When we map out the routes in NCR, the majority of our main thoroughfares have undergone consolidation or will be operated by various modes of public transport, such as buses, UVs, and even jeepneys,” Tamayo added.

Tamayo assured that the commuting public will have no problems with their transportation because of the route maps.

She added that LTFRB has backup plans ready in case something goes wrong.

“Right now, as mentioned by our chair at MMDA, we have coordinated with MMDA as well as with different (local government units) in case there would be a need. But as of now, we’ve mapped out for NCR and have already determined that there will be sufficient supply,” Tamayo said.

Several transportation organizations plan to stage a demonstration on Tuesday, 16 January, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reconsider the anticipated policy that could displace thousands of jeepney drivers from their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, alternative groups are advocating for the government to finalize its route rationalization study before revoking the permits of jeepney drivers who may not join cooperatives.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the government’s route rationalization study and has yet to be completed this year.