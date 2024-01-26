Laoag Int’l Airport expansion takes off

The windswept sands of Ilocos Norte are about to witness a transformation. Not just from the whispers of the Kapurpurawan (Ilocano whispering sand dunes), but from the roar of jet engines taking off from an expanded Laoag International Airport. The Ilocos Norte government has finally set the wheels in motion for a much-anticipated project — the acquisition of 150 hectares of land to fuel the airport’s expansion and propel the region into a new era of connectivity and economic prosperity.

This pivotal step comes after the Sangguniang Panlalawigan granted Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc the green light to purchase land in Barangays Apaya, Calayab, and Araniw.

Landowners, sensing the positive winds of change, have expressed their willingness to be part of this historic development. The process promises to be fair and swift, with at least 50 percent of the total land value paid upfront upon signing the deed of sale and the remaining balance following the official transfer of ownership to the Republic of the Philippines.

But the Ilocos Norte government isn’t flying solo in this endeavor. A crucial memorandum of agreement inked with the Department of Transportation ensures a robust financial backing of over P1 billion. This funding will not only cover land acquisition costs but also encompass improvements in the surrounding area, administrative expenses, compensation for displaced residents, and even assistance with their relocation and land title transfers.

Regional connectivity enhanced

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s vision for enhanced regional connectivity plays a key role in this project. Recognizing the need to improve infrastructure beyond Metro Manila, he has prioritized road upgrades, airport modernization, and even the creation of new international airports. The Laoag International Airport expansion falls squarely within this vision, aiming to alleviate congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and unlock the tourism and economic potential of the Ilocos Region.

Governor Manotoc’s aspirations soar even higher. He dreams of reviving international and regional flights from Laoag, with direct connections to Honolulu, Hawaii, painting a picture of Ilocos Norte as a global destination. This ambition isn’t mere wishful thinking. The expanded airport, capable of accommodating significantly larger aircraft, will pave the way for these long-haul routes, opening doors to a world of possibilities for tourism, trade, and investment.

Currently, the Laoag International Airport primarily serves domestic routes, with Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines connecting passengers to Manila and Cebu. Its passenger capacity stands at 440, a figure poised to skyrocket with the expansion. This increased capacity will not only cater to a growing tourist influx but also attract new airlines and potential investors, creating a virtuous cycle of economic growth.

The Laoag International Airport expansion is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about building bridges. It’s about connecting Ilocos Norte to the world, fostering opportunities for its people, and showcasing the region’s unparalleled beauty and cultural richness.

It’s about transforming a sleepy airport into a bustling hub of commerce and tourism, propelling Ilocos Norte to new heights on the wings of progress.

As the land acquisition process takes flight, one can almost hear the engines warming up, ready to whisk Ilocos Norte into a future brimming with potential. The sky’s the limit for this ambitious project, and the people of Ilocos Norte are ready to soar alongside it. So buckle up, Ilocos Norte, your journey to new horizons is about to begin.