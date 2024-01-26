Human capital Grab’s key asset

Grab Philippines, the leading superapp in the country, has established itself as more than just a convenient platform for booking rides and deliveries.

The company has emerged as a champion for its workforce, particularly its delivery and partner 4-wheel drivers, by providing them with opportunities for growth and development. This commitment to its partners extends beyond simply offering rides and deliveries; it’s about empowering them to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

One of the ways Grab Philippines demonstrates its commitment to its drivers is through its comprehensive training programs.

The company recognizes that not all drivers have the same skillset or level of education, and it actively works to bridge these gaps. In the past, Grab has offered haircutting classes, scholarships for family members, and computer literacy courses.

Currently, Grab is partnering with BagoSphere, a non-government organization, to provide scholarships to the children of partner drivers who wish to pursue college education. While the scholarship program may not be massive, it represents Grab’s dedication to making a positive impact, no matter how small.

Scholarship for partners

“We are currently working with BagoSphere, a non-government organization, to give out scholarships to the kids of our partner drivers who would want to finish college. Though the scholarship program is not that big, we want to contribute to them in our little way,” shared Grace Vera Cruz, the country manager of Grab Philippines, during her interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.

Road safety is another area where Grab Philippines takes a proactive stance. The company understands that the safety of its passengers and drivers is paramount, and it implements various measures to ensure a safe and secure experience for everyone.

“Road safety is more than just abiding by traffic regulations; it is a multi-dimensional commitment requiring a 360-degree approach,” Vera Cruz explained.

“At Grab, we embrace a holistic safety ethos by introducing industry-first safety features within our app; and equipping our driver-partners with the skills needed to offer safe rides, which cover not only the technical aspects of driving but also the expected decorum when ferrying our passengers to their intended destination.”

The Grab Philippines app integrates real-time GPS tracking, SOS buttons, and prompt safety notifications to provide passengers with peace of mind during their rides. Additionally, the company conducts regular webinars and training sessions for its drivers on road safety, vehicle maintenance, and customer service.

This comprehensive approach ensures that safety is embedded in every aspect of the Grab experience.

As Grab Philippines continues to grow, the company remains committed to the sustainable development of its entire ecosystem. This includes improving driver productivity, supporting the growth of merchant partners, and expanding access to digital and financial services.

“Improving driver productivity, helping our merchants grow their business, creating more access to digital and financial services — doing all this strengthens our ecosystem and helps us build a more sustainable marketplace,” emphasized Vera Cruz.

Nation-building partner

Grab Philippines recognizes its role in contributing to the overall development of the Philippines. The company actively collaborates with the government on various initiatives aimed at creating a more sustainable and equitable future for the country.

“Lastly, as a committed partner for nation-building, we will continue deepening our relationship with the government as we co-create solutions toward a sustainable, equitable future in the Philippines,” concluded Vera Cruz.

Grab Philippines’ commitment to its drivers and its overall focus on sustainable growth are commendable.

By investing in its workforce, prioritizing safety, and fostering a collaborative environment, Grab is not only shaping the future of transportation in the Philippines but also making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals.

The company’s story serves as an inspiration to other businesses, demonstrating that success can be achieved when paired with a genuine desire to uplift the communities in which it operates.