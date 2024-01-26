Gov’t pushes back vs PUVMP challenge

The battle lines were drawn in the ongoing saga of the Philippines’ Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, or PUVMP.

While the government pushes forward with its ambitious plan to overhaul the country’s public transportation system, a transport group’s legal challenge threatens to derail progress.

In a decisive move, the Office of the Solicitor General, representing the Department of Transportation, or DoTr, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, or LTFRB, has urged the Supreme Court, or SC, to dismiss the petition filed by transport group Piston and others questioning the PUVMP’s legality.

Their arguments hinge on three key points:

1. Improper venue: The Solicitor General contends that Piston bypassed the lower courts, directly approaching the SC, which violated the judicial hierarchy. They view the SC as the “last court of resort,” and emphasize the importance of exhausting options at lower levels first;

2. Lack of standing: The government lawyers also question Piston’s standing to sue, arguing they haven’t demonstrated how the PUVMP directly affects them. This legal technicality aims to weaken the petitioners’ case;

3. PUVMP’s merit: Even if entertained, the government insists the petition should be dismissed based on the PUVMP’s merit. They argue that the program’s objectives address crucial issues like inefficiency and disorganization in the public transportation system, making it necessary and beneficial; and

4. Modernization momentum: While the legal battle unfolds, the PUVMP continues to gather momentum. The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas, or LTOP, recently presented prototypes of modern jeepneys to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. These innovative designs, including “jumbo jeepneys,” tourist versions, and even electric models, showcase the potential for a revitalized transportation landscape.

Orlando Marquez Sr., LTOP president, emphasizes the widespread support for modernization within the transport sector, estimating 82 percent backing the initiative.

He criticizes groups like Piston and Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon, or Manibela, for attempting to delay the program’s implementation.

Marquez highlighted the long history of modernization efforts in other transportation sectors, pointing out how buses, taxis, and even school vans have already undergone upgrades. He views the jeepney sector’s resistance as outdated and detrimental to the industry’s progress.

He further underscored the environmental benefits of transitioning to cleaner PUVs, citing the Philippines’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions as part of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation group. Over 30,000 non-compliant jeepneys face being deemed illegal starting February 1st, further emphasizing the urgency of modernization.

Not a livelihood killer

Marquez dismissed claims that modernization will financially cripple operators, citing successful examples of modernized jeepneys already thriving.

He argued that fuel and maintenance savings outweigh the initial investment, ensuring long-term profitability.

With the government pushing for swift implementation and LTOP showcasing innovative solutions, the PUVMP appears unstoppable.

While Piston’s legal challenge casts a shadow of uncertainty, the overwhelming support for modernization suggests a brighter future for Philippine public transportation.

The journey towards a safer, cleaner, and more efficient system may encounter bumps along the way, but the momentum for change is undeniable.