Gov’t not rooting out real cause of rice price hike — consumer group

Despite the sufficient supply of rice to meet local demands until the next harvest season in March, rice prices in some areas of the country continue to rise.

According to a consumer group, rice prices in some stores in Bicol currently climb from P60 to P75 per kilo, while in Mindoro, the prices range from P58 to P60 per kilo.

"The government always says that there is stock; our production has increased, but the price of rice remains very high; it has increased even more," said Cathy Estavillo of Bantay Bigas.

"We expect that it should decrease because our production increased. We have imports," she added, noting that government efforts to lower rice prices, such as establishing agriculture facilities, aren't effective.

“[They] will build... fix the post-harvest facilities; they will fix the cold storage. They are already doing it. They are not really rooting out the reason why we are constantly lacking in food," Estavillo expressed.

The Department of Agriculture said they are aiming to increase local production of rice and ensure sufficient supply through importation.

"We're talking with Vietnam about that for the five-year framework agreement... but we are also diversifying the sources of rice beyond Vietnam and our neighbors," said Agriculture Asec. Arnel de Mesa.

Last week, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the state’s rice volume, coming from both imports and local harvest, is enough to supply consumers' and retailers' needs until March this year.

“As far as supply is concerned, we have enough supply of rice. In December, our stocks are quite healthy. January is healthy; there's additional rice coming,” he said.

However, he noted that rice prices are "difficult to predict" due to the effects of the onset of the El Niño phenomenon, adding that Thailand and Vietnam, which are both top rice exporters worldwide, also experience rice price hikes.

Total domestic harvest last year was recorded at 20 million metric tons.