DPWH fast-tracks bypass construction project in Davao City

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday night that it is fast-tracking the Davao City Bypass Construction Project as it aims to complete the infrastructure by 2028.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the Unified Project Management Office-Roads Management Cluster 1 is aiming for faster completion and improved infrastructure by accelerating road construction activities.

"Once the required financial support is obtained, the project can proceed as planned, ensuring that resources are available for all construction implementation," the DPWH said.

The 45.5-kilometer bypass road project will begin in Barangay Sirawan, Toril in Davao City and will end at Barangay JP Laurel in Panabo City.

The project is seen to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity for residents and commuters in the area.

"Davao City Bypass Construction Project will improve the transport logistics with usual travel time of 1 hour and 44 minutes via Maharlika Highway to be reduced to 49 minutes," the DPWH added.