DoJ: No HDO vs Heart’s ex-glam team

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano yesterday said no hold departure order (HDO) had been issued against two former members of actress and model Heart Evangelista’s glam team, Justin Soriano and Jeck Aguilar. This after the two were not allowed to board their flight to Dubai last Monday.

Clavano said the DoJ found no derogatory record against the two, thus there was no HDO and no international lookout order.

The two were unable to board their Monday flight to Dubai due to a supposed HDO. They were held up at the check-in counter at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after airline personnel refused to issue their boarding passes.

Clavano said he received reports that the problem was on the Dubai side. He said there was no problem on the side of the Philippines.

The airline advised the two to report to the UAE embassy in Manila.

Aguilar and Soriano were known collaborators of Evangelista but they had a falling out last year, with the Kapuso star unfollowing both on Instagram.