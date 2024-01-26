DoH receives P4.8M worth of equipment

The Department of Health recently received P4.8 million worth of information and communications technology equipment for its Emergency Operation Centers from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

The DoH said the equipment would provide an efficient and effective response to public health emergencies and disasters and help ensure the continuous delivery of health services during crises.

The EOCs to be equipped are the East Avenue Medical Center and the Centers for Health Development of Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Davao.

“The European Union has been a steadfast ally of the Philippines both in tackling disasters with humanitarian aid, and also by supporting national and local authorities’ work on disaster preparedness for many years now. In particular, since 2020, health emergencies have become a very real threat,” said Christoph Wagner, head of cooperation of the EU Delegation to the Philippines.

“The EU is therefore proud to be supporting the Department of Health in securing its communication and coordination capabilities during major crises. This will protect lives,” Wagner said.

According to the DoH, the donation is part of the P1.232-billion South East Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness Program of the EU in partnership with the WHO and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat to strengthen the region’s national health systems and address the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that this donation will help achieve the recommended minimum operational requirements in ensuring uninterrupted health service delivery in emergencies and disasters,” said Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus, WHO Representative to the Philippines.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa expressed his gratitude to the EU and WHO, saying the technological upgrade will allow the DoH “to respond swiftly, organize effectively, and protect the health and well-being of every Filipino.”

“This aligns with one of our 8-Point Action Agenda — the Teknolohiya para sa mabilis na serbisyon pangkalusugan,” Herbosa said.

“The Department of Health will provide the best for the poorest, dahil sa (because in) Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (the New Philippines, every life is precious),” he added.