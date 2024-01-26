DepEd launches ‘Lakas Gatas’ school-feeding program

The Department of Education, with support coming from the National Dairy Authority, commenced this week the School-Based Milk Feeding Program to fight undernutrition among students while benefiting local dairy farmers.

The SBFP was kicked off by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte on Wednesday at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City with the event themed “Batang Matatag: Nourishing Mind and Strengthening Bodies.”

Duterte expressed DepEd’s commitment, through the Lakas Gatas Campaign, to making students healthier while at the same time promoting the patronage of fresh milk from local dairy farmers.

“For the school-based feeding programs for FY 2024, the DepEd has doubled the budget to P11.7 billion. The department also announced an extension of feeding days from 120 to 220, emphasizing the accessibility of all program components, including hot meals, nutritious food products, and milk,” the NDA said.

“According to the SBFP Evaluation and Feedback Survey, 57 percent of learners became enthusiastic and energetic after the program, 52 percent experienced weight gain, and 51 percent strengthened their immune systems.”

NDA Administrator Dr. Gabriel Lagamayo said the program would boost the livelihood of local dairy farmers.