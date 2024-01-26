Cheaper vehicles under overhaul

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, or LTFRB, has assured transport cooperatives that cheaper options are now available for acquiring modern Public Utility Vehicles, or PUVs under the PUV Modernization Program, or PUVMP.

This comes amid concerns about the program’s cost and calls for adjustments.

In a briefing, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III revealed that a local and a Japanese manufacturer are offering modern jeepneys priced at around P900,000. When combined with the government’s P280,000 subsidy per unit, the cost drops further to P700,000.

“This translates to monthly payments of only around P10,000 to P12,000 if spread over seven years, making it much more affordable for our operators,” Guadiz emphasized, addressing criticisms about the high cost of some previously acquired PUVs, particularly those imported from China, which can range from P1.8 million to P2.8 million each.

Guadiz clarified that cooperatives who opted for the more expensive units did so based on their own calculations and projected profitability, as these PUVs can operate for longer hours.

54 models available

Land Transportation Office , or LTO, technical division chief Joel Bolano further clarified that there are currently 54 different modern PUV models from various manufacturers accredited by the Department of Trade and Industry and compliant with Philippine National Standards.

“Some of the newly accredited models even retain the iconic jeepney design,” Bolano said, assuring those concerned about preserving cultural heritage. He added that the DoTr provides readily available information on available models, manufacturers, and whether they are locally made or imported, empowering cooperatives to make informed decisions.

Bolano reiterated that the final decision on which PUVs to purchase rests solely with the transport cooperatives or corporations. “The LTFRB does not dictate where they should buy,” he stressed.

This clarification comes in response to recent House Committee on Transportation hearings where lawmakers, led by Chair Romeo Acop, raised concerns about unaddressed issues faced by drivers and operators under the PUVMP.

Guadiz acknowledged these concerns and assured the public that the LTFRB and LTO are recalibrating the program to address issues like some operators losing ownership of their PUVs to their cooperatives. They are also open to reviewing the program’s consolidation deadline, following calls for an extension from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The recalibration efforts aim to strike a balance between ensuring the success of the PUVMP, which seeks to improve public transportation safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, while addressing the legitimate concerns of stakeholders.

With cheaper options now available and a commitment to address existing issues, the PUVMP has the potential to move forward on a more inclusive and sustainable path, ensuring a modern and efficient public transportation system for all Filipinos.