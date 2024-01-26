Cheaper February airfare awaits travelers

Travelers who want to go on summer getaway may start planning their trips as early as February as airfare is expected to be cheaper after the Civil Aeronautic Board, or CAB, adjusted the fuel surcharge level.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the CAB announced that the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights will go down to Level 5 throughout February. It was one level lower than the current Level 6.

A fuel surcharge is a fee assessed by a carrier to account for regional and/or seasonal variations in fuel costs.

Depending on the distance, the fuel surcharge for domestic flights under Level 5 ranges from P151 to P542. For international flights, the fuel surcharge may range from P498 to P3,703.

Meanwhile, under the current Level 6, passengers are charged P185 to P665 fuel surcharge for domestic flights and P610.37 to P4,538.40 for international flights, depending on the flight distance.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the CAB said.

“For fuel surcharge to be collected in equivalent currency, the applicable conversion rate for the same period is $1 = P55.64,” it added.

For AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson and First Officer Steve Dailisan, the surcharge adjustment was “timely” especially for those looking to attend local festivals.

“While aviation fuel prices remain volatile, the adjustment in fuel surcharge cost comes in very timely with many Philippine festivals happening from its period of implementation. Planning your summer travels ahead this 2024 will also save on cost,” Dailisan said.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said he expects the airfare adjustment to encourage more travelers to book their flights.

“With the decrease in fuel surcharge, we’re excited to offer even more affordable flights. We hope this encourages our passengers to confidently pursue their travel plans as we enter the new year. Cebu Pacific looks forward to flying more people to their top destinations with our low fares and seat sales,” Lao said.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the flag carrier will follow the CAB order.

“We will faithfully comply with the lower fuel surcharge which will take effect next month. We appreciate our passengers’ loyalty and support through the years,” she said.