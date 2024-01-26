Bringing Habal-Habal riders Towards a Safer, Professionalized Future

Hailing from humble beginnings, I’ve walked the path of being overlooked, underestimated, and yearning for stability in life. As a father, I’m intimately familiar with the responsibility of providing for my family. My journey with MOVE IT became a personal commitment to use this platform for the benefit of Filipinos - to illuminate those in the shadows, to empower the underestimated, and to offer hope and solidarity to those most in need. This mission embraces the habal-habal drivers.

I have had the pleasure to get to know Peter, a 31-year-old habal-habal rider and the sole breadwinner of his family. Speaking with Peter revealed a truth that many overlook: the fear of accidents and road apprehensions. For Peter, a simple slip on the road that results in a broken arm or leg means more than just hospitalization bills that he has to pay for; it could mean a week without groceries for his family or his children going to school without allowance. For many habal-habal drivers like Peter, one misstep on the road could lead to the collapse of their already precarious world.

Opportunities to work in a safe and secure environment should not be a luxury. Empowering professional riders leads to safer and more reliable rides for every Filipino commuter. The stories of individuals like Peter, and the countless other hardworking fathers and mothers in the habal-habal sector, serve as a poignant reminder that those of us with the means to create opportunities for underserved and underappreciated sectors must do so diligently. In doing this, we can pave the way for a progressive future where everyone has an equal chance to participate and thrive.