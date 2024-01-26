Bringing Habal-Habal riders Towards a Safer, Professionalized Future

Amidst the advancement and modernity of our cities and communities, there is a reality that often goes unnoticed by many of our kababayans. These are the habal-habal drivers – a vast community of tens of thousands of under-professionalized motorcycle taxi drivers operating illegally and oftentimes frowned upon for their untested and arbitrary service quality standards.
Hailing from humble beginnings, I’ve walked the path of being overlooked, underestimated, and yearning for stability in life. As a father, I’m intimately familiar with the responsibility of providing for my family. My journey with MOVE IT became a personal commitment to use this platform for the benefit of Filipinos - to illuminate those in the shadows, to empower the underestimated, and to offer hope and solidarity to those most in need. This mission embraces the habal-habal drivers.
I have had the pleasure to get to know Peter, a 31-year-old habal-habal rider and the sole breadwinner of his family. Speaking with Peter revealed a truth that many overlook: the fear of accidents and road apprehensions. For Peter, a simple slip on the road that results in a broken arm or leg means more than just hospitalization bills that he has to pay for; it could mean a week without groceries for his family or his children going to school without allowance. For many habal-habal drivers like Peter, one misstep on the road could lead to the collapse of their already precarious world.
Opportunities to work in a safe and secure environment should not be a luxury. Empowering professional riders leads to safer and more reliable rides for every Filipino commuter. The stories of individuals like Peter, and the countless other hardworking fathers and mothers in the habal-habal sector, serve as a poignant reminder that those of us with the means to create opportunities for underserved and underappreciated sectors must do so diligently. In doing this, we can pave the way for a progressive future where everyone has an equal chance to participate and thrive.
Progress that Leaves No One Behind
The habal-habal community laid the foundation for motorcycle taxis to walk. The thriving moto-taxi industry we see today, accessible at the tap of a smartphone, owes its roots to the decades-old practice of habal-habal. These community-based riders introduced the concept of two-wheel ride-hailing in the countryside, eventually making their presence felt in metropolitan streets. As an industry, as we advance in technology, service quality, and livelihood opportunities, let us not forget our fellow kababayans in the habal-habal community. They too deserve the chance to evolve and thrive.
MOVE IT took a significant step in this direction in late July 2023 when we launched our habal-habal forums, inviting driver leaders from various habal-habal communities to participate. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to partnering with the government in professionalizing the habal-habal sector.
Our journey began with a series of forums, engaging habal-habal leaders and communities to gain direct insights into the obstacles hindering the sector’s professionalization. It became evident that acquiring a professional license was a significant roadblock for most habal-habal riders. To address this, we developed the “Habal-Habal to Legal” program. This comprehensive program offers guidance and support to habal-habal riders in obtaining their professional licenses. It includes assistance in compiling prerequisites, organizing essential documentation, and providing refresher courses and training sessions on road safety and traffic regulations. These measures greatly enhance riders’ chances of successfully passing the Land Transportation Office’s assessment process.
But our commitment doesn’t end there. Habal-habal riders who successfully complete MOVE IT’s assessment process and training gain access to a viable livelihood. They can earn competitively, benefit from attractive incentive schemes, and, most importantly, ride the streets with confidence, equipped with cutting-edge in-app safety features and comprehensive insurance packages. Safety is paramount at MOVE IT, ensuring every ride is worry-free.
Placido Parallag Jr.: A Testament to Transformation
Placido Parallag Jr., a 58-year-old MOVE IT rider-partner and former habal-habal rider, stands as a testament to the success of our professionalization campaign. He escaped the daily fear of encounters with enforcers or road accidents by transitioning to a professional moto-taxi provider. Not only did he secure his family’s future through his dedicated performance as a MOVE IT rider-partner, but he also achieved his lifelong dream of building a home for his family in Tuguegarao.
Placido’s story exemplifies the Filipino spirit of ambition, courage, and hardwork. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when given the right opportunities. Recognizing this, MOVE IT is steadfast in creating new avenues of opportunity for former and current habal-habal riders who are ready to evolve and thrive in their profession.
A Continuing Commitment
Our journey as the government’s dedicated partner in professionalizing the habal-habal sector has only just begun. We are actively engaging with our partners in the local governments to tailor our programs to their unique legislations and visions for habal-habal communities while harmonizing our efforts to the broader transportation goals of the national government. This collaborative approach allows us to better understand the hyperlocal nuances unique to habal-habal communities beyond Metro Manila, while staying true to our commitment to supporting the goals of our government stakeholders.
We continue to host forums and focus group discussions with habal-habal leaders to develop solutions tailored to their current challenges in the informal livelihood sector. As we implement our existing support programs, we are committed to continue advocating for the best interests of the MC Taxi riders and habal-habal riders throughout the country.
The future of motorcycle taxis in the Philippines is promising and bright. We are excited to usher it in with more success stories like Placido’s – empowered, nurtured, and highly capable motorcycle taxi service providers dedicated to offering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation for Filipino commuters. Gagawin itong posible ng MOVE IT – iyan ang pangako namin sa inyo.