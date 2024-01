LATEST

BFP, TEXTFIRE at 'Balitaan' forum

LOOK: BFP Manila Fire Marshall, Chief Supt. Christine Doctor-Gula, and Gerik Chua, TXTFIRE volunteer head, face Manila City Hall reporters (MACHRA) to talk about the fire awareness month and the working arrangements between the BFP and fire volunteers during the Balitaan sa Harbor View media forum. | via Pat Santos