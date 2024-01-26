Baguio deep well operators urged: Legalize operations

BAGUIO CITY — The local government here is urging operators of unlicensed deep well and other water delivery services businesses to legalize their operations.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong stressed that these operators should apply for business permits and comply with the sanitary requirements of the city to ensure the safety of their commodity.

He added that it is one of the measures that the city is pursuing to prevent a repeat of the diarrhea outbreak in Baguio.

Based on the tests conducted earlier to determine the cause of the outbreak, it was found out that the source of which was traced to contaminated water from private deep wells and bulk water delivery companies.

Of the 1,300 deep wells inventoried in the city, only close to 300 have permits from the National Water Resources Board and while the local government may not have the authority to close these illegal deep wells, it can impose safety regulations on those supplying water commercially.

Magalong also sought the help of licensed bulk water suppliers and the association of purified water refilling stations known as Baguio Association of Purified and Mineral Water Refillers Inc. in convincing the unlicensed entities to legitimize their operations.

He added legalizing these commercial deep wells and delivery trucks engaged in water delivery services will be for the benefit of all where the owners can freely undertake their businesses without fearing sanctions.