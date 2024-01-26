Abalos to PNP: Protect our young girls

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos instructed the Philippine National Police to intensify their efforts in safeguarding young girls due to increasing incidents of sexual abuse in specific areas of the country.

Abalos also made the order during the 49th-anniversary celebration of the Philippine Commission on Women in Binondo, Manila on Thursday.

Abalos was visibly alarmed after receiving reports that cases of rape against young girls were on the rise.

“I was surprised na merong lugar na hindi nakawan, hindi cybercrime, kung hindi number one crime is rape,” Abalos said.

This prompted him to order the PNP to exert extra efforts in protecting young women and intensify the implementation of its ‘Kuwarto ni Nene’ program in communities where there were marked increase in sexual abuse cases against young girls.

“Kuwarto ni Nene” is a project of the PNP designed to protect young girls and ensure their safety from sexual predators.

“I asked the PNP, we have this program it’s called Kwarto ni Nene. Where we give out (building) materials para yung mga nagdadalaga, (dapat) may sariling kwarto na. Hinihiwalay na,” Abalos said.

He continued: “And we make sure na lahat ng babaeng pulis at social welfare officers ay dinadalaw- dalaw sila”.

Abalos bared they are also exploring the possibility of issuing a policy urging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to inform their barangays of their departure.

The objective is for women officers from the barangay, police, and social welfare officials to conduct regular visitations on OFWs’ houses and check on the situation and condition of their children.

The DILG Chief noted that the 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that 17.5 percent of Filipino women aged 15 to 49 have experienced forms of physical, sexual, and emotional violence from their intimate partners.

Meanwhile, Abalos congratulated PCW for their efforts on women and gender equality in the country.

The Philippines continues to be the leading Asian country in closing the gender gap according to the 2023 Global Gender Gap Index Report by the World Economic Forum.

“Ayon sa report, Pilipinas pa rin ang itinuturing na most gender-equal country sa buong Asya matapos makuha ang 16th spot out of 146 countries sa buong mundo. Congratulations, PCW!” he said.

The PCW is an attached agency of the DILG and the primary policy-making and coordinating body on women and gender equality in the country.