Wallet left at NAIA-T2 returned to owner

Security Screening Officer (SSO) Wilfredo Riego of the Office for Transportation Security on 19 January 2024 discovered an unintentionally left wallet on the inspection table, which contained P10,000, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 Final Security Screening Checkpoint (FSSCP).

According to SSO Riego, after he discovered the wallet, he immediately informed his checkpoint supervisor, Jetty Abarabar, who subsequently had the passenger paged.

The passenger, who was on AirAsia flight Z2697 bound for Cagayan de Oro, went back to the FSSCP to claim the left-behind wallet and presented identification.

The wallet's owner conveyed his appreciation to SSO Riego and his colleagues for their help and integrity in returning his wallet.