Vice Ganda endorses luxe beauty brand

Addressing the challenges of securing Vice Ganda as an endorser, Anna expressed, “Siyempre mahirap din talaga, kasi ang laki niyang artista (Of course, it’s really difficult because he is a big celebrity). Vice Ganda is Vice Ganda. Pero, nakakatuwa, kasi mabait siya (But it’s amusing because he is kind).” Despite the investment and the star power, Anna emphasized her commitment to maintaining product affordability and value.

Vice Ganda, now the face of Beauty Talks by Luxe Skin, shared insights into his new endorsement, highlighting the brand’s dedication to quality.

Luxe Group’s success story continued with the introduction of Luxe Slim, focusing on products for a healthier and more active lifestyle.

In 2023, Luxe Group expanded its offerings with Luxe Cosmetics, a brand synonymous with high-quality beauty, cosmetics and personal care products. The group’s dedication to quality and affordability attracted celebrity influencers, including Sarah Lahbati, Aubrey Miles, Alexa Ilacad and more.

Beyond its product excellence, Luxe Group extends opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs across the Philippines, with a reach that now spans the USA, UAE, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Singapore, Germany, Japan and Sweden.

Anna, originally known for her luxury bags brand “LuxOnline PH,” transitioned into the health and wellness industry during the pandemic, achieving unprecedented success. Her relentless pursuit of developing products for the wellness of Filipinos positions Luxe Group as a trailblazer in the beauty and wellness sector.