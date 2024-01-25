Valenzuela City kicks off Operation Timbang Plus

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian on Thursday said they have started early their Operation Timbang Plus, an annual measurement of the weight and height of all preschool children in the city conducted by the City Health Office.

Gatchalian said at the start of the new year, the daycare students were prioritized with OPT Plus monitoring all children aged 0-59 months and kicked off at Disiplina Village Ugong, 22 January.

Through the City Health Office’s Nutrition Unit, Valenzuela City’s OPT Plus is carried out every first quarter of the year. Reinforcing children’s nutrition situation, Deworming Tablets and Vitamin A are administered by city doctors with dosages depending on the child’s age and health history.

Corresponding Barangay Nutrition Scholars are also present at every OPT Plus supervising the correct weigh-in sessions and height measuring. Parents and guardians are also taught how to deworm their kids at home properly.

Using the preferred salter-type weighing scale of the National Nutrition Council, children under 5 years of age submit to the weigh-in session to determine the proper dosage before getting the chewable deworming tablet and drops of Vitamin A for clearer eyes and a stronger immune system.

The gathered data will also be used for the city’s nutrition program planning, to evaluate and enhance local nutrition programs, aiming to fight malnutrition in the city.

Gatchalian encourages parents and guardians to be informed and participate in Operation Timbang Plus at their respective barangays.

“Bilang isang magulang din, mahalaga na makibahagi po tayo sa pag-monitor kung sapat o kulang ang timbang ng ating mga anak depende sa kanilang edad. Mabuti rin na mabigyan sila ng deworming tablets at Vitamin A nang sa gayon ay maging ligtas at protektado ang mga bata sa mikrobyo na maaaring makuha sa kapaligiran at mga pinupuntahang lugar (Speaking as a parent myself, it is important for us parents to take part in monitoring the weight and height of our children, as it should match their age. Deworming tablets and Vitamin A intake are also good for them to be safe and protected against microbes that can be obtained in the environment and places they go).” Gatchalian said.

OPT Plus will run until March 2024 in all 33 barangays in the city.