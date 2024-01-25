‘Unprofessional yaarn?’ Julia Barretto no-show at her own mediacon

It was explained later that she could not attend the media huddle as she was in a taping.

This utter lack of interest to promote her movie infuriated those who took the time to go to the event. Why, they asked, would Barretto be taping when she was asked to promote her movie via a presscon? Why would a taping be scheduled on the day she was supposed to make a pitch for her movie? Was there miscommunication between her camp and the production?

As for netizens who read her plea on Instagram, most seemed to be against her pairing with Muhlach.

“I couldn’t get past the age difference… I usually don’t mind an age gap, but Aga… just ended up looking creepy,” said one fan.

“Too cringey,” went another reaction. “Sana last na yan na Aga is paired with someone who can be his daughter.”

So there.

Girls’ love: actress + assistant director

This actress has dared to be in a relationship with a female assistant director.

It must be love, the way Carmi Martin’s character in the classic movie Working Girls said it: “Sabel, this must be love.”

The two met on the set of an action series, and that is where their love for each other blossomed -- much to the dismay of those who care for the actress’ career.

To distract the actress from her lover and to try to cut their romantic ties, network executives stopped hiring the assistant director.

But love works in mysterious ways. The two are madly in love, and they have become inseparable ever since.

Not sure if the mother of the actress knows about her daughter’s love affair. If she did, she surely would create a stir on social media.