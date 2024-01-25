‘Unprofessional yaarn?’ Julia Barretto no-show at her own mediacon

Almost pleadingly, Julia Barretto posted this message recently on her Instagram page: “Please give our film a chance. Showing in cinemas February 7. See you #IkawParinAngPipiliinKo.”
But what people don’t know is that she displayed unprofessionalism in her first movie with Aga Muhlach as leading man.
A few days ago, a mediacon was arranged for her and Muhlach, but she was a no-show. The media, a veteran reporter said, waited for hours for her attendance, but in vain.
So, why did she stand up her own mediacon?
It was explained later that she could not attend the media huddle as she was in a taping.
This utter lack of interest to promote her movie infuriated those who took the time to go to the event. Why, they asked, would Barretto be taping when she was asked to promote her movie via a presscon? Why would a taping be scheduled on the day she was supposed to make a pitch for her movie? Was there miscommunication between her camp and the production?
As for netizens who read her plea on Instagram, most seemed to be against her pairing with Muhlach.
“I couldn’t get past the age difference… I usually don’t mind an age gap, but Aga… just ended up looking creepy,” said one fan.
“Too cringey,” went another reaction. “Sana last na yan na Aga is paired with someone who can be his daughter.”
So there.
Girls’ love: actress + assistant director
This actress has dared to be in a relationship with a female assistant director.
It must be love, the way Carmi Martin’s character in the classic movie Working Girls said it: “Sabel, this must be love.”
The two met on the set of an action series, and that is where their love for each other blossomed -- much to the dismay of those who care for the actress’ career.
To distract the actress from her lover and to try to cut their romantic ties, network executives stopped hiring the assistant director.
But love works in mysterious ways. The two are madly in love, and they have become inseparable ever since.
Not sure if the mother of the actress knows about her daughter’s love affair. If she did, she surely would create a stir on social media.
Ruby Ruiz in Hollywood
Acclaimed actress Ruby Ruiz, one of the main cast members of the global hit series Linlang, recently made the Philippines proud when she appeared in New York City for the premiere night of the Amazon Prime Video series Expats, where she stars alongside Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.
Ruby’s acting prowess is on full display in her roles in Linlang and Expats, where she plays a loving grandmother and a struggling nanny, respectively.
Ruiz’s Linlang co-stars Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino and JM De Guzman have also been making waves online after Linlang: The Teleserye Version premiered on Monday, 22 January, and scored multiple trending topics on social media.
The pilot episode also hit 367,069 live concurrent views on Kapamilya Online Live.
The “Linlang fever” has reached a whole new level of gigil as netizens continue to rave on social media about never-before-seen scenes in the uncut version of the Kapamilya primetime series.
Linlang: The Teleserye Version airs weeknights at 8:45 p.m. after FPJ’s Batang Quiapo on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch Linlang: The Teleserye Version on TV5 and A2Z. The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.