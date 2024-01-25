To cha-cha or not

Dear editor,

There’s much fuss anew on amending the 1987 Constitution via a People’s Initiative that has started to collect signatures for Charter change, generating debates as to whether it’s time to make changes to the Constitution.

The initiative — popularly known as PI — has been the center of attention both at the Senate and the House of Representatives and, as I see it, the Senate has already suspended its part of Resolution of Both Houses 6.

According to Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito, the continued push by members of the House for a PI would lead to a constitutional crisis, which was echoed by Senator Sonny Angara.

For those who don’t know, RBH 6 proposes amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution, particularly Articles 12, 14 and 16.

Section 11 of Article 12 pertains to the provision that limits foreign ownership of land and businesses to 40 percent, while leaving the remaining 60 percent exclusively for Philippine citizens or corporations.

Meantime, Paragraph 2, Section 4 of Article 14 states that educational institutions, other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, “shall be owned solely by citizens of the Philippines or corporations or associations at least sixty per centum of the capital of which is owned by such citizens.”

Paragraph 2, Section 11 of Article 16, on the other hand, states that “the advertising industry is impressed with public interest, and shall be regulated by law for the protection of consumers and the promotion of the general welfare.”

Aside from the bicameral clash, the Commission on Elections and the Department of the Interior and Local Government are butting heads on the PI which, in my opinion, underlines the divisive nature of the attempt to tinker with the Constitution.

This comes as Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia has called the attention of barangay officials, warning that they should refrain from interfering in the PI signature campaign.

He pointed out that the DILG has authority over barangay officials and would be better suited to caution barangay officials as reports had it that DILG Undersecretary Felicito Valmocina warned the officials against soliciting signatures for a PI.

In line with that statement from Valmocina, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. clarified that it was only Valmocina’s personal opinion and not of the DILG, and disclosed that he had written the Comelec for clarification and was awaiting a response.

A Comelec resolution indicated that barangay officials were exempted from the prohibition against engaging in electioneering and partisan political activity.

Abalos said the Comelec’s statements regarding the PI are a sensitive issue and he has been wary since he does not want to decide on his own.

Now, with all the ruckus it has generated in different government agencies across the board, so to speak, there is a question that lingers. Is there really a need for Charter change?

Sure, there were outdated laws that had been amended, but to amend the Constitution, well, that’s a different story. We need to ensure that those who seek to change the country’s foundation will look out for the welfare of the people and not for the other PI — “politicians’ incentives.”

Arman Reyes

manarm2000@yahoo.com