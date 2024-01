LATEST

Statue of Pope Francis and the Virgin Mary at Antipolo Cathedral

LOOK: A man walks past the statue of Pope Francis and the Virgin Mary seen at the top of Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City on Thursday, 25 January 2024. Antipolo Cathedral is set to be declared as the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage tomorrow, 26 January. Bishops and archbishops from all over the country are expected to attend the solemn ceremony.