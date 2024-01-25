Phl justice working, Khan told

United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan yesterday discussed with Philippine government officials’ issues like the killing of journalists and the alleged red-tagging of individuals.

Khan met with Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez and the heads of the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

Vasquez said they had a productive meeting with Khan, adding that they “were able to show that the government is ready, willing and able to protect members of the media in the performance of their tasks and duties.”

PTFoMS Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said that discussed were the killing of journalists Renato Blanco, Cresenciano “Cris” Bundoquin, Juan “DJ Johnny Walker” Jumalon and Percy Lapid.

“We believe that we were able to answer all her questions regarding those cases,” Gutierrez said.

Three of the four cases, Vasquez said, were already in court while the Jumalon case was still undergoing investigation.

Vasquez said this means that justice is working in the country.

Also, they discussed the case of Frenchie Mae Cumpio, the journalist who was arrested in a police raid in Tacloban City in 2020 for alleged illegal possession of firearms. Cumpio was also accused of being a member of the New People’s Army.

“The issue with Ms. Cumpio is whether she really is a journalist or, according to the case filed against her, a member of the CPP-NPA. What she [Khan] raised was not that but whether Ms. Cumpio’s case was undergoing due process,” Gutierrez said.

The PTFoMS head said Khan expressed concern over how long Cumpio’s case was taking. Vasquez said they informed Khan that the case is undergoing trial.