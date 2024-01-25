Phl fruit exports soared in 2023, says DA

The Department of Agriculture saw robust growth in the country’s fruit exports last year.

During the Bureau of Plant Industry's 94th anniversary on Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., cited the former’s role in boosting food production and modernizing the state farm sector.

“For nearly a century, BPI has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, stewardship, and progress in our nation,” said Laurel. “We are here to celebrate not just the longevity of this institution but also the milestones, advancements, and commitment it has shown towards the modernization of agricultural practices in our country.”

Their data shows that last year, the country marketed overseas 12,548.49 metric tons of mangoes worth P2.9 billion; 3,045.6 metric tons of avocado amounting to P377 million; and 4,731 tons of fresh durian valued at P1.89 billion.

Compared to 2022, the agency said that last year’s exports exhibited a 4000 percent climb for durian, a 316 percent increase for avocado, and 109 percent for mango.

Moreover, the BPI provided farmers with seeds and planting materials, including 72 tons of vegetable seeds and legumes and 82,471 pieces of farming equipment.

It also certified more than 5.8 million bags of rice, corn, and field legumes, raising the harvest by approximately 30 percent. The bureau also issued biosafety permits for the country’s safe biotechnology practices, more than 400,000 clearances for domestic transport in the prevention of pest spread in the country, almost 80,000 import clearances, and over 83,000 phytosanitary certificates.

“The bureau likewise helped open markets for durian exports to China, Hass avocados to South Korea, and mangoes to Australia,” said DA, and stressed that the bureau's efforts go hand in hand with “President Bongbong Marcos’ plans to elevate the condition of Filipino farmers and, ultimately, food sufficiency and security, through mechanization and modernization.”