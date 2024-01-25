PETA’s ‘One More Chance’ musical with Ben&Ben tunes opens this April

Movie fans and theater enthusiasts will be in for a treat as Cathy Garcia-Molina’s blockbuster film One More Chance will become a full-fledged stage musical this April.

On 23 January, the Philippine Educational Theater Association revealed the musical’s official poster and show dates.

“The musical we all NEED is finally here,” blared the poster. “Star Cinema’s cult classic movie ‘One More Chance’ meets the country’s most sought-after nine-piece band, Ben&Ben!”

The show will feature songs from the indie-folk band that has become as much a part of Pinoy pop culture as the classic John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo romantic movie.