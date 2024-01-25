PETA’s ‘One More Chance’ musical with Ben&Ben tunes opens this April

Movie fans and theater enthusiasts will be in for a treat as Cathy Garcia-Molina’s blockbuster film One More Chance will become a full-fledged stage musical this April.
On 23 January, the Philippine Educational Theater Association revealed the musical’s official poster and show dates.
“The musical we all NEED is finally here,” blared the poster. “Star Cinema’s cult classic movie ‘One More Chance’ meets the country’s most sought-after nine-piece band, Ben&Ben!”
The show will feature songs from the indie-folk band that has become as much a part of Pinoy pop culture as the classic John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo romantic movie.
PETA revealed that the cult-favorite film will be turned into a musical during its musical Walang Aray’s closing night in October 2023, with a surprise performance from Ben&Ben who performed their songs “Araw-Araw” and “Kathang Isip.”
The 2007 romantic drama One More Chance follows the love story of Popoy (Cruz) and Basha (Alonzo), college sweethearts with a vow to stay in love for the rest of their lives. However, their differences and career ambitions eventually lead to a breakup despite their strong feelings for each other.
The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix, garnering a new generation of fans and devotees.
PETA’s One More Chance: The Musical will run from 12 April to 16 June 2024. Ticketing details will be out soon.