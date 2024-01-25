LATEST

PBBM leads SAF 44 commemoration

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of SAF 44 at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on Thursday, 25 January 2024. Officials and families of the SAF 44, namely Mrs. Raechel June M. Sumbilla, SAF 44 Family Representative; P/Lt.Col. Raymund A. Train, OPLAN EXODUS Operator; P/MGen Samuel C. Nacion, Director, PNPA; P/MGen Bernard M. Banac, director, SAF; P/Gen Benjamin C. Acorda Jr., PNP chief; and DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. joined the President during the wreath laying at the SAF 44 monument. |📷 Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool