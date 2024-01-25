PBBM commemorates SAF 44's heroic sacrifice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos' sacrifice should remind all Filipinos of the importance of putting other people before themselves as the bloody encounter in Maguindanao is "a debt that we will never be able to fully pay."

In his speech during National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of SAF 44 in Cavite on Wednesday, Marcos said the only way the Filipinos can honor the sacrifices made by the SAF 44 is by working to fulfill their dreams for their loved ones, families, fellow soldiers, and the country as a whole.

"It remains an obligation that we will never extinguish no matter how often we give meaning to their valor. So how do we pay homage to these brave men, whose gallantry no memorial can fully capture, whose courage no words can fully extol?" Marcos asked.

"It is by working tirelessly to realize their dreams, for their families, children, comrades, and people. It is now up to us — who lived — who benefitted from their full measure of devotion to duty, to build a kinder and gentler society, wherein those they have left behind can live in peace and prosperity," Marcos added.

Although the nation "will never be able to pay" the fallen troops for their sacrifices, Marcos said that every Filipino plays a vital role in advancing peace and development.

"In their last hours, in that place of honor, we can draw many important lessons. The lessons such as (putting) nation before self, (displaying) courage under fire, (resolving) to forge ahead, and never (giving) up," Marcos said.

Marcos also acknowledged that no words can fully ease the pain of the loved ones the SAF44 left nine years after that bloody incident. However, the Chief Executive assured that a grateful nation, "still nursing a wound in their hearts," feels deeply and as much.

On 25 January 2015, SAF commandos conducted a law enforcement operation against two high-value targets: terrorist Abdul Basit Usman and Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, also known as Marwan.

While the troopers were able to kill Marwan, Usman was later killed in another operation. As they were leaving, there was a firefight that trapped 45 SAF personnel; only one survived by swimming in a creek and hiding in bushes.

In February 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 164, designating 25 January every year as a national remembrance day for the brave sacrifice of SAF 44 members.