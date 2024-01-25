Pasay to get first skateboarding park

An Asian premier leadership development organization led the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the first-ever Skatepark in Pasay City.

JCI Manila is collaborating with One Manila and the local government unit of Pasay led by Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano to construct the Skatepark at Barangay 143 Linear Ecopark.

Den Reyes, JCI's project chairman, emphasized the organization's goal to provide a venue for skateboarders to freely practice their skills and hobbies, and countered the misconception that skateboarding is for delinquents.

"Skateboarders are often misconstrued as delinquent or rebellious because they practice their sport in an area where they are not welcome. Let us say the streets or other public parts where you cannot do your tricks. So now we have the park for them to practice. They will feel more comfortable and they will comply to the rules of the park," said Reyes.

"JCI recognizes that skateboarding is not a popular sport. The Philippines does not give spotlight to this kind of sport and now that it is a Olympic sport, we would want to give skateboarders around the Philippines a area where they can practice their skill and hone their talents," Reyes added.

The project is set to be completed within two months.

According to Fiver Daigoro, a member of One Manila and a skateboarder, "it is important to build Skateparks because many future generations will become skateboarders. If others do not want to support us, it is totally fine. But for those who want to support us, One Manila and JCI is here for you."

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, in an interview, stated that her administration will persist in developing sports programs, specifically transforming Linear Ecopark into a space promoting sports and physical development.

"When JCI and One Manila organized skateboarding programs, the local government of Pasay offered a partnership to provide a place for them to implement their plans. I converted this park from a place full of garbage and illegal settlers to a linear park. With that, I offer this space for them to build a Skatepark, benefiting the skateboard enthusiasts of Pasay," Rubiano said.

JCI has a 75-year history of successful initiatives with lasting impact on business, community, youth, the environment, disaster response and government-corporate partnerships for community betterment.