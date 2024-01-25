New flagship for European luxury brands

Renowned European luxury labels have made their way to the bustling intersection of Makati at One Ayala, ready for Manila’s best dressed. Multi-brand boutique, Corso Como 88, recently opened its flagship store housing an even greater selection of the finest and most coveted bags and fragrances from Europe.

To celebrate its grand opening, they got us all wearing white and gold, symbolic of the bright new year. Of course, it was an affluent affair, with fashion enthusiasts and fragrance collectors arriving in style to congratulate the team… and also get their hands on the goods!