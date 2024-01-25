SOCIAL SET

New flagship for European luxury brands

Renowned European luxury labels have made their way to the bustling intersection of Makati at One Ayala, ready for Manila’s best dressed. Multi-brand boutique, Corso Como 88, recently opened its flagship store housing an even greater selection of the finest and most coveted bags and fragrances from Europe.

To celebrate its grand opening, they got us all wearing white and gold, symbolic of the bright new year. Of course, it was an affluent affair, with fashion enthusiasts and fragrance collectors arriving in style to congratulate the team… and also get their hands on the goods!

THE author and Corso Como’s Imelda Sciandra.
ITALIAN Ambassador Marco Clemente and Corso Como’s Valter Sciandra.
Tessa Prieto and Dra. Elsie Pascua
Ayala dignitaries: Mark Sablan, AC Legarda, Mitch Suarez and Mariana Zobel Aboitiz.
AJ Olpindo, Connie Haw and Ces Rodriguez.
Camille Co and Cristalle Belo-Pitt.
Marivic Vazquez and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
RHIAN Ramos and Sam Versoza.
Happy Ongpauco.
MALAYSIAN Ambassador Abdul Castelino and Bobby Alvarez.
Brenda Ngo and Georgette Wilson.
Dong Ronquillo and Carolyn Tan.
Gerry Sy, Jinky Tobiano and Alex Vergara
Nichole Anderson and Jean Saburit.
Chris Nick de los Reyes and Sofia Andres.
PAL president Stanley Ng.
Ching Cruz, Joanne Cabal and Mari Gold Jacela.
So many stunning pieces everywhere — I almost couldn’t help myself! Founders Imelda Menguito-Sciandra and Valter Sciandra warmly welcomed us all and revealed their exclusive distributorship of brands, including Jiano Bags and Buti Italia. It’s heaven for fashion lovers.

The night’s theme was actually “Nuovi Ricordi Di Lusso,” which I think roughly means “New Memories of Luxury” in Italian. Well, in any case, I think they definitely got it right. The new, luxurious memories with them are indeed for the books. This won’t be my last time at Corso Como 88 for sure. Until next time… 

Cin cin!

