Napeñas hopes PBBM administration will deliver justice for SAF44

Former Philippine National Police-Special Action Force chief Getulio Napeñas Jr. expressed frustration and questioned the lack of legal progress in holding accountable those responsible for the 2015 Mamasapano clash that claimed the lives of 44 SAF troopers.

In an interview with reporters in Cavite after he attended the National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44, Napeñas said the families of the fallen 44 Special Action Force commandos are still waiting for justice nine years after the tragic Mamasapano clash.

"Until now, no case has been filed against those who killed them," Napeñas said, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

"They were murdered, massacred, even when they were still alive," he added.

He added that he would like to witness the filing of cases against those who killed the 44 troopers as he questioned whether justice had been served at all.

"Do you believe that justice has been served when no cases have been filed against them? They say the peace process is enough, but you be the judge," he challenged.

When asked about the benefits provided to the families of the deceased SAF commandos, Napeñas affirmed that families have received support from both the government and various donations.

"Yes, they received all the benefits more than what the government provides. They have also received some donations," he added.

On 25 January 2015, 44 SAF commandos lost their lives in a confrontation with insurgents during a police operation in a remote village in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

The police operation, known as "Oplan Exodus," successfully eliminated the Malaysian bomb maker and Jemaah Islamiyah leader Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan.

Unfortunately, as the SAF troopers withdrew, they were ambushed by guerrillas from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, and other private armed groups, resulting in the tragic deaths of the 44 SAF policemen.

Recognizing the significance of this event, on 21 February, 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 164, officially declaring 25 January of every year as the Day of National Remembrance for the SAF 44.

Napeñas' own plight of injustice

Meanwhile, Napeñas had his own plight that added to the sense of injustice after the Sandiganbayan acquitted him and former PNP chief Alan Purisima of graft and usurpation charges over the Mamasapano encounter.

The former PNP-SAF chief said that his pension benefits were abruptly cut off after receiving them for nearly a year, forcing him into a legal battle to reclaim them.

"I had already been receiving my pension for almost a year when they suddenly ordered its removal. I'm still fighting for its reinstatement," he said.

Napeñas expressed hope that the current administration will finally deliver justice for the SAF44.

"I hope that the present admin will give justice to what happened," he pleaded.