Milano Moda Uomo: Setting the fashion BAR high for 2024

PRADA

While Prada’s show explored fundamental truths of humanity, such as natural instincts and emotional needs, this fall/winter collection was also about something basic. It reflects the idea of the environment and the seasons: a sense of the outdoors, of the actuality of nature and a direct expression of the desire to go outside and, to experience the world.

The clothes, in turn, reflected and reacted to their surroundings, from the disparate and distinct environments to the intricacies of the interior and exterior. Amplifying the experience was the topnotch set design created by AMO, the research and creative studio of architecture firm Office for Metropolitan Architecture. The set design juxtaposed an office interior with a natural landscape, demonstrating the paradoxical dichotomy between these two coexisting worlds.

As one of the front-row guests, Thai actor and Prada brand ambassador Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn dazzled fans in an all-black ensemble with distressed details. He donned an ensemble of tailored pants, vest and blazer that was paired with an edgy leather jacket that debuted on the AMO-designed runway.

Prada’s head designer Miuccia Prada, as reported by the Women’s Wear Daily, described the collection as the “relationship between town and country, but make it fashion.”