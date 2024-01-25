Las Piñas City pushes for senior health via pneumonia vax drive

To safeguard the health of the senior citizens, the City Health Office of Las Piñas conducted a free pneumonia vaccination drive on Wednesday, 24 January.

The event, which was held in Barangays Almanza Dos and Pamplona Tres, successfully catered to over 1,100 senior citizens, highlighting the city's public health initiatives.

The vax drive is part of the city's ongoing efforts to protect its elderly population, who are particularly vulnerable to respiratory diseases like pneumonia. This initiative is especially crucial as pneumonia remains one of the leading causes of illness and death among senior citizens in the Philippines.

City Vice Mayor April Aguilar, who graced the event, emphasized the local government's commitment to the health and well-being of its senior residents. This initiative is in line with the city's broader health strategy, which focuses on preventive care and improving access to medical services for all residents.

The city government said the success of the vaccination drive in Almanza Dos and Pamplona Tres reflects the strong commitment to public health, particularly in addressing the needs of its senior population.

The initiative underscores the city's dedication to ensuring accessible healthcare for all its residents, with a special focus on preventive measures.