LAB 4 All launched in Vigan

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday provided free medicines, medical consultations and other health services to residents of Vigan City on Tuesday through her LAB For All Project.

She was joined in the undertaking by Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Paul Ledesma and other government officials.

Vigan City is the third locality to benefit from the LAB for All project of the First Lady in the entire Region 1 (Ilocos Region).

The LAB for All Project, which stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with local government units, other national government agencies, and private partners.

The program aims to provide health care services to the vulnerable and disadvantaged populations.

Some 1,285 beneficiaries received family food packs and P2,000 in cash from the DSWD Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

Also with the First Lady were Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero De Vera III, Public Attorney’s Office chief Atty. Persida Acosta, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Director General Suharto Mangudadatu, Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Samuel Zacate, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr.

Attending from the LGUs were Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias Singson, Vice Governor Jerry Singson, and Heritage City of Vigan Mayor Bonito Singson.

Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists Inc. chairman Dr. Charlie Ho and AstraZeneca Philippines president Lotis Ramin also aided in the rollout of the LAB for All.