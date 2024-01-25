‘Justice elusive for SAF 44’

Former Philippine National Police-Special Action Force chief Getulio Napeñas Jr. yesterday questioned the lack of progress in holding accountable those responsible for the 2015 Mamasapano massacre that claimed the lives of 44 SAF troopers.

In an interview with reporters in Cavite after he attended the National Day of Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44, Napeñas said the families of the fallen commandos were still waiting for justice nine years after the tragic Mamasapano clash.

“Until now, no case has been filed against those who killed them,” Napeñas lamented. “They were murdered, massacred, even when they were still alive.” He wondered out loud whether justice would ever be served.

“Do you believe that justice has been served when no cases have been filed against them? They say the peace process is enough, but you be the judge,” added the man who was pilloried for “sending his men to their deaths.”

On 25 January 2015, the 44 were among the SAF commandos tasked with undertaking Oplan Exodus in a remote village in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

The targets of the operation were Zulkifli Abdhir, alias Marwan, Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker linked to Jemaah Islamiyah and responsible for several deadly bombings in the Philippines, and Abdul Basit Usman, a senior leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, or BIFF.

Marwan was killed during the operation, while Usman was not in the area of operation at the time.

Lone survivor

As the SAF troopers withdrew, 44 were killed in a firefight that lasted several hours after they were ambushed by guerrillas from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, BIFF, and other private armed groups. Only one survived by swimming in a creek and hiding in bushes.

Napeñas pointed out that the Sandiganbayan had acquitted him and former PNP chief Alan Purisima of graft and usurpation of authority charges over the massacre.

In 2014, prior to the incident, Purisima was placed on a six-month preventive suspension by the Ombudsman over allegations of involvement in an anomalous contract with the courier firm Werfast.

Despite being under suspension, Purisima, allegedly at the behest of then-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, was accused of actively participating in the planning and execution of Oplan Exodus.

Aquino and Purisima, who were said to be together during the operation, allegedly bypassed the chain of command and gave orders directly to Napeñas, without informing then PNP officer-in-charge Leonardo Espina.

Leadership shortcomings

The secretive nature of the operation and the lack of coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines were later blamed for the failure of the PNP and the AFP to mount a rescue of the pinned-down SAF troopers.

A board of inquiry headed by police official and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong did not definitely assign blame to Aquino and Purisima.

However, the BOI report criticized the lack of clear and timely communication from the President’s office during the operation, potentially hindering effective response and support for the SAF troopers.

The board, along with congressional and Ombudsman hearings, cemented the public perception that leadership shortcomings during the Mamasapano incident contributed to the massacre.

Marcos: A clarion call

In his message at Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid homage to the fallen SAF troopers for their bravery even as he urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from their heroism.

“The defiant stand of the Brave 44 still echoes today. It is a clarion call for unity and action against any challenge we might face,” the President said.

“Let our reverence for these men be always accompanied by a deeper reflection so we too can summon the fight in ourselves to build a better future for our nation,” he added.

“In their last hours, in that place of honor, we can draw many important lessons. The lessons such as (putting) nation before self, (displaying) courage under fire, (resolving) to forge ahead, and never (giving) up,” Marcos said.

In February 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 164 designating 25 January every year as a national remembrance day for the brave sacrifice of SAF 44 members.

Vice President Sara Duterte also paid tribute to the fallen troopers.

“Their enduring legacy is one characterized by unparalleled dedication, selflessness, and an unwavering love for our cherished nation and its people. We are forever indebted to these heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of a brighter future,” she said.