Former Surigao Sur officials ordered arrested

The Sandiganbayan announced on Thursday that it has issued a warrant of arrest against three former Surigao del Sur local government officials involved in the anomalous purchase of typewriters in 1994.

In a four-page resolution, the anti-graft court’s Seventh Division ordered the arrest of executive assistant Leonardo Calo, general services officer Anecito Ambray and budget officer Marlene Quiñones, who were found guilty of falsification of public document under Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code in October 2014.

They were sentenced to up to eight years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Following the ruling, the former LGU officials to reverse the court’s guilty conviction, but it was denied in February 2015 and in March of the same year, they filed a petition for review on certiorari, but the Supreme Court ruled in March 2016 that the verdict had become final and executory.

To recall, the Surigao del Sur officials were accused of falsifying Resolution 007 in February 1994 for the purchase of seven Olympia typewriters alongside former Provincial Treasurer Leyminda Violan and audit analyst Ma. Naomi Herrera.

The Sandiganbayan said that they took advantage of their position by making it appear that five suppliers, namely Datche Philippines Traders Corporation of Cebu City and Olympia Business Machines Co. Inc. of Manila, Family Part Center, Sunlight Marketing and Adelina Center, joined the public bidding.

It transpired despite the fact that the accused “knew” that only Family Part Center, Sunlight Marketing and Adelina Center participated during the bidding on 31 January 1994 for seven Olympia typewriters, the court added.

Violan was guilty of a lesser offense on simple falsification or use of falsified documents and was sentenced to up to two years behind bars in November 2017.