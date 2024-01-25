FDA flags four unregistered glutathione supplements

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday advised the public and healthcare professionals against the purchase and consumption of four unregistered glutathione supplements.

In an advisory, the FDA warned the public of the health risks posed by four unregistered glutathione supplements, namely, "AMSB Glutathione Capsules 1000mg Capsules Dietary Supplement," "Premium Glutathione C Glutathione Dietary Supplement Capsule," "Mulittea Multi Collagen Capsule with Glutathione," and "Gluta Peach X Dietary Supplement Product."

The FDA said the abovementioned products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

The agency noted that since the said supplements have not gone through the proper evaluation process, it cannot assure their quality and safety.

Moreover, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food supplement until CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," the FDA said.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.