FDA flags 4 unregistered ‘gluta’ supplements

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday advised the public and healthcare professionals against the purchase and consumption of four unregistered glutathione supplements.

In an advisory, the FDA warned the public of the health risks posed by four unregistered glutathione supplements, namely, “AMSB Glutathione Capsules 1000mg Capsules Dietary Supplement,” “Premium Glutathione C Glutathione Dietary Supplement Capsule,” “Mulittea Multi Collagen Capsule with Glutathione” and “Gluta Peach X Dietary Supplement Product.”

The FDA said the said products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

The agency noted that since the said supplements have not gone through the proper evaluation process, it cannot assure their quality and safety.