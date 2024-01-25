Discover exquisite Filipino-made jewelry

Beginning February 1, explore the artistry of Filipino-made jewelry at Kultura’s Jewelry Market. This shop-in-shop concept at the SM Makati Store on Level 2 introduces new collections from 15 local jewelers and designers, highlighting gifts from Philippine seas and forests imaginatively transformed in the innovative hands of local artisans.
There are South Sea pearls, highly coveted for their rarity, exceptional quality and size South Sea pearls embody timeless luxury. Sourced from oysters in the South Pacific and Philippines, these are renowned for their lustrous white and champagne hues.
Freshwater pearls, on the other hand, are admired for their natural radiance and elegance. Said to symbolize love, purity and harmony, these classic gems come in various hues — from white to pastels — and are a popular choice that complements modern taste and style.
Distinguished by their unconventional, non-spherical shapes, Baroque pearls combine artistry and coolness. These one-of-a-kind gems are an effortless way to make a style statement.
From agate to zektzerite, semi-precious stones are cherished for their unique healing properties, including promoting tranquility and balancing energies. Mix, match and layer as you like with a myriad of colors, shapes and styles.
There are also statement accessories that are skillfully handcrafted from discarded carabao horn, embracing sustainability and creativity in every piece. Inspired by the national animal of the Philippines, carahorns symbolize strength and resilience.
At the in-store customization station, design your own necklace or bracelet by mixing and matching colorful beads, semi-precious stones and pearls. Additionally, don’t forget to take advantage of the pearl maintenance services, from restringing to cleaning, and repairs. Want to learn more about pearls? Schedule a virtual or face-to-face appointment with the pearl experts.
Visit Kultura’s Jewelry Market from 1 to 29 February at Kultura, Level 2, SM Makati.
Visit www.kulturafilipino.com.