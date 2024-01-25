Discover exquisite Filipino-made jewelry

Freshwater pearls, on the other hand, are admired for their natural radiance and elegance. Said to symbolize love, purity and harmony, these classic gems come in various hues — from white to pastels — and are a popular choice that complements modern taste and style.

Distinguished by their unconventional, non-spherical shapes, Baroque pearls combine artistry and coolness. These one-of-a-kind gems are an effortless way to make a style statement.

From agate to zektzerite, semi-precious stones are cherished for their unique healing properties, including promoting tranquility and balancing energies. Mix, match and layer as you like with a myriad of colors, shapes and styles.