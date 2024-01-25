Davao leaders push PI protest

Local government officials in Davao are gearing up for the “One Nation, One Opposition” protest this Sunday in Davao City – a multi-sectoral prayer rally which seeks oppose the use of government programs and public funds to mislead voters into signing documents intended to support amendments to the Constitution.

Davao Third District Councilor Conrado C. Baluran called on the whole country to participate in the peace rally that will be led by Davao leaders, members of the academe and concerned citizens.

“Together with the calling for every Filipino people to participate in this greater cause for a nationwide campaign, Davao City will remain resilient and will not just stand aside as an observer but shall take part continuously striving to unite for one nation, one strong opposition,” said Baluran.

"We have to act in one goal, dapat respetuhon pud ta nila just because of their intention to remain in power,” he added.

The Davao lawmaker also disclosed that they are expecting 50,000 people from various regions in the country to participate in the rally as he stressed that “Dabawenyos are not for sale."

He also explained that the prayer rally is being organized to protest the tactics of those behind the People’s Initiative, as monetary benefits like the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program are allegedly being dangled to secure the signatures of voters.

To recall, the Commission on Elections had earlier warned barangay officials from soliciting signatures for the ongoing PI campaign as Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia that they will “not allow barangay officials to interfere or intervene with the PI."

Garcia revealed that once the petitions for a Cha-cha are submitted, the commission will authenticate the signatures to ensure that those who signed the petition understood its provisions and did so willingly and "were not pressured by the barangay captain, councilors or whomever."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has likewise issued a warning to barangay officials against securing signatures for the PI.