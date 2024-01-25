Bomb joke awareness campaign intensified

The Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and some local airlines put together a massive information dissemination to the public to remind them to avoid making bomb threats or bomb jokes, whether they are intentional or unintentional, while they are in airport terminals or onboard an aircraft.

During their discussion with the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) and airlines, PNP-AVSECGROUP Director Gen. Jack Wanky said that he came to an agreement with the airlines to begin an information campaign regarding the bomb joke event and its ripple effects in order to avoid multiple delays in flight schedules as bomb clearing operations prove to tedious.

PNP-AVSEGROUP investigator, Col. Gary Reyes, said that based on their records, eight bomb jokes were reported in 2023, and as of January this year, they had already received three reports of bomb joke incidents at various sites, including provincial airports.

A seemingly innocent joke can have a serious impact in a world where security measures are heightened. Any person who makes such bomb threats or bomb jokes will face legal ramifications. They will face charges under Presidential Decree No. 1727, commonly known as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law.

This law was enacted to prevent individuals from making false bomb threats or pranks, recognizing the dire implications of such actions on public safety and aviation security. The incident is a stark reminder that security protocols are put in place for a reason and that breaking them can lead to legal consequences.

The airport authorities quick response, including the pilot's decision to deplane all passengers and conduct security checks, underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety of all involved.

Passengers are reminded by this occurrence that security measures are non-negotiable and that any breach, deliberate or not, will be handled very seriously.

Although the suspect expressed regret and admitted that the incident was a joke, it should serve as a reminder to all travelers to use caution when choosing their words.