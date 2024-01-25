3 huge logistics firms to enter New Clark City—BCDA

Three big logistics firms are setting up their shops in New Clark City in one of NCC’s future developments, occupying at least 20 hectares of land in the country’s first green, smart, sustainable, and disaster-resilient metropolis.

“These companies will bring more revenues. But for me, what is important is the brand image they will bring. For the longest time, we have been bypassed by Vietnam and Thailand for these kinds of investments. So, with these companies being there, that is a seal of approval for foreign investment choosing Clark and the Philippines. Thousands of jobs will be produced, especially high-skilled labor,” said Engr. Joshua Bingcang, the president and chief executive officer of Bases Conversion and Development Authority, who is also the regulator of NCC.

But Bingcang failed to identify the three companies but said their names and start of operation will be announced in the first quarter of 2024.

“What we are working out right now is coordinating with the Bureau of Customs to make sure the support also, since the industry we are tapping is the movements of goods. We have to be along with counterparts in terms of global supply chain movement, to make sure that the local regulatory environment and regime are supportive and conducive to this kind of business.

He said the operation of the three logistics firms is worth more than a billion dollars in choosing Clark to be their Asian hub, extending operations in neighboring countries such as Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Hong Kong using their logistics planes that can reach 18.

Divided

Meanwhile, BCDA chairperson Delfin Lorenzana in a forum last December 2023 said the total contribution to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Modernization Program and replication of military facilities has amounted to P78.34 billion from May 1993 to October 2023.

Of the total contribution from May 1993 to October 2023, P48.59 billion went to the AFP Modernization Program while the remaining P29.75 billion was for the replication of military facilities.

BCDA’s share for the AFP Modernization Program came entirely from 43 percent of BCDA’s gross disposition proceeds of P140.34 billion from May 1993 to October 2023.

For the replication of military facilities, P11.11 billion was from gross disposition proceeds, P9.69 billion came from the General Appropriations Act, and the remaining P8.94 billion represents the land value of the relocation sites of the military facilities.

“We hope that these funds have contributed to your ongoing acquisition of modern vehicles, combat equipment, system upgrades, and facilities for logistical and base support in preparation for continued modernization efforts as well as capacity-building efforts to complement these efforts,” Lorenzana said.

BCDA, a state-controlled enterprise, is mandated to help strengthen the AFP by building great cities, spearheading the conversion of former military bases into centers of growth, and functional replication of military facilities. In compliance with Republic Act No. 10349 or the Revised AFP Modernization Program, the AFP’s share consists of 35 percent of net proceeds from sale transactions and 50 percent of net proceeds from non-sale transactions of BCDA.