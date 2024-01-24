Pinoy Israeli trooper slain

A Filipino serving in the Israel Defense Forces was one of 24 soldiers killed in a massive explosion perpetrated by the Hamas terror group in Gaza on 22 January.

Hamas launched a rocket-based grenade at the IDF during the latter’s controlled demolition of two buildings in southern Gaza.

The attack killed Sergeant First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin, a Filipino immigrant in Tel Aviv.

According to the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, Garin’s mother is from Isabela while his father is from General Santos City.

“Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin’s family and the Filipino community,” the embassy said.

“Our commitment is strong to support his loved ones during this challenging time. May his soul rest in peace,” it added.

Israel’s military said the explosion was the deadliest against Israeli troops since 7 October.

Heavy Gaza assault

Israel kept up its heavy assault on the “encircled” Gaza city of Khan Yunis following an outpouring of grief over the army’s deadliest single day since ground operations in the territory began.

As the fighting raged, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that Israeli forces on Tuesday had issued fresh evacuation orders for a section of Khan Yunis housing an estimated half a million residents and displaced people.

Twenty-four Israeli troops were killed on Monday, 21 of them reservists slain “when a squad of terrorists surprised the force” with rocket-propelled grenade fire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

“The price of the war is heavy and painful,” he said.