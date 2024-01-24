Palawan inaugurates town rescue building

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The southern Palawan town of Narra celebrated the inauguration of a new rescue building, a key development in enhancing the area's readiness for emergencies.

This development is part of a larger project by the provincial government to establish Rescue Operation Centers (ROCs) across various Palawan municipalities, aiming to expedite disaster and accident response times.

The newly opened facility on 23 January is more than just a rescue center; it will serve as a central command hub during crisis situations. It is equipped with vital emergency tools and supplies, ready to offer essential support services after emergencies. This initiative is expected to enhance the municipality's resilience and preparedness in dealing with urgent situations.

Governor Dennis Socrates, who presided over the inauguration, emphasized the importance of such centers in a community's safety and emergency response infrastructure. He pointed out their role in saving lives and mitigating the effects of emergencies.

"In my experience, one of the things people are most grateful for is the rescue and quick response. It gives them peace of mind, knowing that there is a government agency ready to respond when needed," Governor Socrates said.

The governor extended his gratitude to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and Palawan Rescue for their contributions towards establishing the facility.

The event saw the participation of several provincial government officials, including PDRRM Officer Jerry Alili, Rescue Program Manager Rowel Magarce, Board Member Marivic Roxas, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay V. Cojamco, Vice Mayor Marcelino Calso Jr., and Acting Narra Municipal Administrator Jojo Gastanes.