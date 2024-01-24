P341-M worth farm-to-market road approved on Dinagat Islands

The Regional Project Advisory Board of the Caraga region has recently approved a 9.4-kilometer farm-to-market road project in the Province of Dinagat Islands, boosting its cassava industry by connecting farming communities to more potential markets.

According to the Department of Agriculture-Caraga, the FMR project was approved on Monday during a special meeting with RPAB in Butuan City, expediting the implementation of subprojects under the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up.

The agency said that the board is not only responsible for reviewing and approving PRDP subprojects but also for guiding and improving project performance.

The 9.4-kilometer Sering-Plaridel FMR will traverse the municipalities of Libjo and Basilisa.

Its estimated cost is P341,471,771 and is projected to benefit 3,659 households.

Three infrastructure subprojects in the region have been approved for funding under the PRDP Scale-Up, said DA Caraga.