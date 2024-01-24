Newly-constructed Tondo school now open

The local government of Manila yesterday turned over to school officials and teachers the newly built state-of-the-art 10-story Rosauro Almario Elementary School building in Tondo.

In a short ceremony, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, former Mayor Isko Moreno and first district representative Dionix Dionisio toured the fully furnished building with new chairs and tables made of plastic and aluminum and each room having a private toilet and air-conditioning.

Construction of the building took a little more than two years following its ground breaking at the height of the pandemic lockdown.

The project was credited to former Mayor Isko Moreno who had always dreamed of putting up a public school building that can be equal or even better than the private schools.

In his speech Moreno said that it is high time to plan for the coming increase in population. “Since we have no more space to expand, it is better to build one going up or high,” he said.

The former Mayor even lauded the support made by Lacuna who went all her way to make sure the project will be completed as soon as possible.

For her part, Lacuna said that the project reflects what kind of group we have, who cares and and pouring out our support for the youth for the next generation “this is what we are as your leaders,” she said.

She added that “the new leadership you have chosen is not vindictive and you Manilans were right in choosing us for we know how to separate politics against people’s welfare.”

The new building features a huge auditorium, science laboratory rooms, gymnasium, four elevators. At present, there are more than 7,000 elementary students and over 300 teachers and non-working teachers in Rosauro Almario elementary School.