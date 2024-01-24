Marcos says Phl 'advancing towards a low-carbon future'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines is already making steps toward a low-carbon country in the future.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening, Marcos reiterated the country’s unwavering dedication to tackling climate change after securing seat on the Loss and Damage Fund Board last year.

“We're advancing towards a low-carbon future!" Marcos said after his meeting with the COP28 delegation in Malacañang.

"Our participation in the Loss and Damage Fund Board at COP28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) underscores our resolute commitment to global climate action,” he added.

The Loss and Damage Fund, which was agreed at the opening plenary of the first day the Cop28 summit in Dubai last year, aims to help developing nations most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Securing a seat on the Board positions the Philippines at the forefront of global efforts to address climate-induced losses and damages.