JC Organic Barley clinches Best Natural Supplement of the Year

January 9, 2024

JC Organic Barley has been awarded “Best Natural Supplement of the Year” at the Asia Leaders Awards during the JC Go Global Kick-Off on 7 January at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City.

Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines H.E Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castellino presented the award together with Tag Media Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Nicolas, along with Chief Operations Officer Engr. Grace Bondad Nicolas.

During the event, co-founders President Jonathan So and Vice President Carlito Macadangdang emphasized the need for commitment and creativity in striving to achieve success not just in business but also in personal goals like health and wellness.

GMA star Dingdong Dantes, the brand Ambassador of JC Organic Barley, also expressed his support for the brand by participating in the JC Kick-off event, where the brand was acclaimed as the Best Natural Supplement of the Year.

What makes JC Organic Barley the Best Natural Supplement?

Crafted carefully by scientific experts, JC Organic Barley is a nutritional powerhouse, dried with precision making sure it’s locked and loaded with all the nutrients needed for a healthy body.

Organic Barley Grass is the only plant in the world that can provide nutritional help from birth to old age. JC Organic Barley, emerging as the most-trending drink, is recognized as the best-tasting barley drink in the world, packed with an abundance of healthy benefits.

A notable feature of JC Organic Barley is its staggering 25,000 ORAC value, which is two thousand times greater than spinach. Having such a high ORAC value makes the JC Organic Barley a formidable ally in fighting against cancer, contributing to holistic well-being. ORAC or Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity measures the antioxidant capacity of different foods. Foods higher in ORAC scores are thought to be richer in antioxidants, helping to protect against harmful molecules called free radicals that contribute to aging and disease.

Advancements moving forward

At the event, Mr. Noel Lantin, President of Mediacomm Pacific Inc., announced that JC Organic Barley has been listed in the Philippine Pharmaceutical Directory Handbook, a drug directory used by healthcare professionals and medical practitioners. PPD is a print publication used by various Healthcare professionals for 30 years and counting. They have been a constant companion of healthcare professionals by helping them in their practice.

Also announced at the event is JC Organic Barley’s newest barley coffee blend, the Barley Coffee Mocha. Drinking coffee more healthily, JC Barley Coffee Mocha is now available in the Philippines and soon worldwide! The Barley Coffee Mocha not only tastes good but gives enhanced mental alertness, boosts your energy, helps enhance your focus, and improves digestion.

The JC Organic Barley is one of the leading products of JC. Founded in 2014 by Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang, JC stems from the founders’ vision to bring the gift of health and wellness all over the world.

For those who want to explore the transformative potential of JC Organic Barley, visit the JC website at shop.jcpremiere.com