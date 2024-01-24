Flights of fancy

Traveling to Hong Kong is quite ordinary. The short distance, affordable fare and numerous available flights to the island make it easy for Filipinos to visit the popular tourist destination.

Even on short notice, one can quickly book a flight to the Chinese territory and be there in no time. Comedienne Kiray Celis recently demonstrated this.

An Instagram post showed the actress posing in black pajamas with her rolling suitcase at the airport, GMA News reported.

According to the vlogger, she had just finished a live evening show and was about to go to sleep when her friends called and invited her to go with them to Hong Kong Disneyland. She obliged and rushed to the airport in her sleepwear and suitcase to join her friends.

If flying to Hong Kong seems like a short jeepney ride to Baclaran for Celis, celebrity cosmetician Dr. Vicky Belo does her one better.

In one of her latest vlogs, Belo’s personal assistant, Millet, narrated doing a quick overseas errand for her boss. Using the jetsetting doctor’s airline miles, Millet flew free of charge to Los Angeles, California and returned to the Philippines on the same day.

With the time difference, another memorable international errand by Millet took her two days to complete.

She recalled once flying to Paris, France when Belo was craving for her favorite Jean-Paul Hevin’s creation and asked her PA to buy it for her, GMA News reported.

Millet bought the chocolate cake of the French chocolatier in Paris and brought it home, to Belo’s delight.

